Iona For ‘Celebration Of His Grace’

Iona

Talented young musician, Iona, has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the annual concert dubbed “Celebration of His Grace”.

The event will give Iona the opportunity to worship with her fans in Accra.

Being organised by His Presence Ministry, the event is slated for September 24 at the National Theatre in Accra and will broadcast live on social media platforms.

It will feature performing artistes such as Bernard Amankwah, Perez Musik, Nii Soul, Michael Kesseh, Jayana and hitherto secular artiste, Iona.

Themed ‘My Offering,’ the event promises to be an unforgettable experience as lovers and fans of gospel music will be treated to a night of quality gospel music.

The concert will kick off at 5pm, and Iona is expected to mesmerise music fans with an innovative style that has endeared her to music fans throughout the country.

Since she emerged on the gospel music scene, Iona has not looked back, and she continues to share her experiences with people who are affected by her music.

The organisers said the inclusion of Iona was to make a statement that God can use anyone to be a blessing to others.