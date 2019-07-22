IPPs Rescind Decision To Shutdown

Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor

The Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have rescinded their decision to shutdown their plants in protest against the nonpayment of monies owed them by the Power Distribution Services (PDS) and the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The IPPs had earlier threatened to slap the entire nation with power outages by shutting down their plants, should the PDS and ECG fail to pay them the over $700m debt within two weeks.

However, a statement issued and signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Independent Power Producers, Distributors and Bulk Consumers (CIPDIB), Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, said “since the matter came to the fore through the instrumentality of the vibrant media, stakeholders have been engaging behind the scenes to have the matter resolved”.

It indicated that the ECG had since the issuing of the ultimatum, made some payments to the IPPs concerned, and expressed his appreciation to all the stakeholders, the government, industry players and the media for helping to resolve that ‘critical issue of national concern’.

According to the statement, the decision to shut down the plants was a difficult one for the IPPs as they were constrained by the huge debts which were choking their operations.

The IPPs have through the statement, called for more engagement among the industry players and important stakeholders with a view to guaranteeing stable power supply regime in the country.

BY Melvin Tarlue