Vigilante Bill Passed Into Law



THE VIGILANTISM and Related Offences Bill, 2019, has been passed into law.

Its passage into law on Monday, July 22, 2019, was despite concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a number of civil society organisations.

The NGOs and NDC had indicated that more work needed to carried before the passage of the Bill by Parliament.

It was the argument of the NDC that the Bill was “unnecessary and a deliberate diversion to allow the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to continue to build its militia infrastructure ahead of the 2020 elections.

BY Melvin Tarlue