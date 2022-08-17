Ishmael Yamson MTN Golf Rocks Achimota

Ishmael Yamson

The course is set for the Dr. Ishmael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament scheduled for the Achimota Golf Club this Saturday. Tee-off is 8am.

The event, the first and only MTN Golf activity of the year, is in honour of the Board Chairman of MTN, Dr. Ishmael Yamson.

Themed “MTN Home Broadband, Your Favourite Spot for Entertainment, eLearning and many more”, it is expected to draw about hundred crack golfers.

At stake are attractive prizes including phones, devices and trophies from sponsors.

Over the years, the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament has been one of the biggest events on the golf calendar as distinguished golfers looked forward to sharing the course with other talented golfers.

It also provides the platform for business executives to meet and exchange ideas in a very relaxed atmosphere.

It has emerged that MTN has promised to make the tournament an epoch-making one.

From The Sports Desk