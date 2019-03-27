Israel Bemoans Low Trade Volume With Africa

The ambassador (left) with a staff of the embassy of Israel and a section of journalists

THE STATE of Israel has bemoaned a very low trade volume with the African continent.

According to the country, its total trade volume with the entire African continent equals its total trade volume with Vietnam.

Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shani Cooper-Zubida, made this known on Wednesday night when she hosted some Ghanaian journalists at her residence in Accra.

“The commodity volume very very low,” she lamented.

She called for an improvement in the trade volume between Israel and the entire African continent.

She highlighted that Israel has been making some efforts to improve its trade cooperation with African nations.

According to her, Israel has established three trade missions on the continent— the first in South Africa, second in Ghana which serves West Africa and the third in Kenya.

She disclosed that there are 100 Israeli companies doing business in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue