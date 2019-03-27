2 Kidnappers Nabbed In A/R

TWO MEN have been arrested by police in the Ashanti Region for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old boy.

The suspects were identified by police at a press conference.

They have been identified as Manasseh Fumeh, a 29-year-old security man, and 38-year-old Charles Appiah, who is unemployed.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned before court as soon as possible.

Police are also searching for a third suspect identified as Felix, who allegedly facilitated the act.

Briefing

At a press conference at the Ashanti Regional Command, Police PRO ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the suspects lived in the same neighbourhood with the victim at Kwamo, near Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

He disclosed that the two succeeded in the act after they lured the minor with a smart phone and a laptop.

ASP Ahianyo added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, together with their accomplice, who is on the run, took the victim to an uncompleted building and was left in the care of an unsuspecting caretaker.

He added that “on the 24th of March 2019, Felix who is on the run invited the victim to KNUST junction to receive the smartphone and the laptop but when this victim got to the supposed area, they [bundled] him into a waiting Toyota Corola and drove.”

The victim who was locked up in the building at Apatrapa in Kumasi for three days succeeded in cutting loose and called for help which attracted a passer-by, he said.

The victim, according to him, was later taken to the Tanoso Police Station, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

BY DGN Online