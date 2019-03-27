Kintampo Crash: Driver Was Speeding For Okro Sellers

IT HAS emerged that one of the drivers in the Kintampo accident which left 67 persons dead was speeding to pick some okro sellers.

One of the survivals of the crash, Ernest Atabila, made this known when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, and his colleague from the Transport Ministry, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, visited the accident victims at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital and the Kintampo South District Hospital on Tuesday, March 26.

According to him, their driver was in a hurry to pick some other traders who had been waiting for him.

Mr. Atabila was on board the KIA Grand Bird with registration number GT 5694 -18 travelling from Garu Tempane to Kumasi.

He mentioned that “we were coming from Garu and somewhere along the line, we saw another vehicle climbing the hilly road. Our driver over speed to reach that vehicle and at a point in time tried overtaking it. From there, he continued over speeding and when you caution him to exercise restraints, he tells you that he wants to pick some market women who trade in okro and were waiting for him.”

By DGN Online