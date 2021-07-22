Israel Gains Observer Status At AU

The African Union (AU) has granted Israel an observer status.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced this in a statement.

According to the statement issued by Israel’s Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, “This is a day of celebration for Israeli-Africa relations.”

“The diplomatic achievement is the result of efforts by the Foreign Ministry, the African Division and Israeli embassies on the continent. This is a corrective step to the anomaly that has prevailed for almost two decades and is an important part of strengthening Israel’s foreign relations fabric,” the statement added.

Israel is believed to be having diplomatic relations with 46 of the AU’s 55 members.

By Melvin Tarlue