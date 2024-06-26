It’s Napo As Bawumia Running Mate

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming presidential election on December 7, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has settled on Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the current Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, as his running mate.

Critical information from the seat of government reveals that Dr. Bawumia presented his choice to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a meeting held last night, Tuesday, June 26, 2024, at the Jubilee House.

Following deliberations, the President extended support and acceptance of Dr. Bawumia’s decision, signifying a unified front within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While an official announcement is anticipated after a meeting with the National Council, the selection of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh underscores Vice President Bawumia’s strategic vision and focus on assembling a robust team for the upcoming electoral contest.

The crucial meeting between Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo marks a pivotal juncture in the party’s preparations for the 2024 election.

With the President’s counsel and endorsement, Dr. Bawumia’s decision cements the alliance and collaboration within the NPP leadership.

As political dynamics continue to evolve in the run-up to the presidential election, the choice of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Vice President Bawumia’s running mate sets the stage for a dynamic and competitive campaign season.

Stay tuned for further updates as the NPP advances its election strategy with this notable selection.

By Vincent Kubi