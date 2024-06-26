Simi Supports Kenya Anti-Tax Protest

Simi

Nigerian singer Simi has voiced her support for the ongoing anti-tax hike protests in Kenya.

The demonstrations, tagged ‘RejectFinanceBill2024,’ have seen Kenyan youths marching against proposed tax increases in widespread protests.

The situation escalated on Tuesday when police clashed with protesters who stormed the parliament building in Nairobi.

According to Amnesty Kenya, five people were shot dead and dozens were wounded during the confrontation.

Reacting to the events on her X handle on Tuesday night, Simi expressed solidarity with the demonstrators, acknowledging both the power and tragedy of their struggle. “I stand with the people of Kenya. It is both powerful and heartbreaking for a people to have to fight and die for freedoms and rights. Godspeed and Strength. #RejectFinanceBill2024,” she wrote.

In a series of additional posts, Simi continued to express her frustration and hope for change across the African continent. “Wow. When you’ve had enough, the fight is almost inevitable. African leaders – haven’t you done enough?” she questioned. “I can’t wait for the day Africa is not a weapon fashioned against Africans. All of this amazing Black power and human resource, but the majority are not likely to thrive unless they run.”

Simi’s public support adds to the growing international attention on the protests in Kenya, highlighting the broader issue of governance and economic challenges faced by many African nations.