Hajia4Reall Allegedly Implicates Her ‘Baby Daddy’ In Scam Case

In a dramatic twist in her ongoing romance scam case, Ghanaian socialite and musician, Hajia4Reall, has implicated her ex-partner, Luvman Allison, in using her accounts to receive funds from unknown individuals.

The allegations were made in a document submitted to a US court by Hajia4Reall’s lawyers.

According to her lawyer, Elenor Fast, Luvman Allison had been financially supporting himself through fraudulent activities while on probation following a previous arrest by the US government.

The document claims that Allison misled Hajia4Reall into believing they were in a genuine relationship, exploiting her trust to involve her in his financial schemes.

Hajia4Reall, also known as Mona Faiz Montrage, detailed in her statement how Allison convinced her to allow funds to be deposited into her accounts and to transfer them on his behalf, citing legal constraints on his own accounts due to probation restrictions. Despite realizing the wrongful nature of these activities, Mona continued out of fear for her safety and that of her daughter.

“At a point in our relationship, he would ask me to allow him to receive some funds through my accounts and later ask me to withdraw it for him. Sometimes, he would ask me to transfer it to the business partner in Ghana on a few occasions,” Mona stated.

“He told me that he could not use his bank account because he was on probation and had financial limitations placed on him by the courts. I gladly did this; I didn’t doubt the source of these funds because I had come to trust and love him. And I felt that as his partner, it was the least I could do to support his business.”

Mona’s statement also revealed that she later learned Allison did the same with other people’s accounts. “Still, I continued to let him use my accounts because I was scared of what could happen to me and my daughter if I tried to leave the relationship or the scheme that he and I were involved in. I knew what I was doing was wrong and against my moral character. What I did was against the values that I came to America with and that I told myself I would live by,” she admitted.