It’s Sad That She Is Gone- Akufo-Addo Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has signed the book of condolence following the unfortunate demise of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

The President signed the book during a condolence visit to the British High Commission in Accra on Monday September 12, 2022.

As the first person to sign the book in Accra, President Akufo-Addo, said “I remember her presence and her friendliness. It is sad, we all have to go. It is sad that she is gone”.

According to the President, he was a Member of Parliament (MP) when the Queen addressed Parliament in 1999 and remembered her address to Parliament as well.

Going forward, President Akufo-Addo seized the opportunity to wish King Charles III, all the best of luck in his tenure and described the King who had been in Ghana on some occasions “a good friend” adding that “I am confident that he will do a good job in her succession”.

In a brief remark, the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, noted that the President being the first person to sign the book of condolence which was opened this morning was an indication of the “strong friendship between our two countries that he should be the first person to sign. We appreciate it very much”.

According to her, the Queen greatly enjoyed her two visits to Ghana and that there were some wonderful photos when she was dancing with the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and termed it “a momentous time”.

Ms. Thompson commended President Akufo-Addo for the gesture adding that “we appreciate you being an important part of this historic moment”.

King Charles III was on Saturday afternoon proclaimed as the king. The event was held at St. James’ Palace, which is the most senior royal palace in the United Kingdom. The event was steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.

Charles had emerged as the king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, but Saturday’s event confirmed his ascendancy to the throne. The Queen died peacefully on Thursday at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

The Washington Post reported that the Accession Council convened on Saturday for what was considered “a constitutional formality to recognise Charles’ sovereignty”.

He read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland, where there is a separation of powers between the Church and State. He later signed copies of the declaration, with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla; son, Prince William; and Prime Minister, Liz Truss, also signing the declaration as witnesses.

Prime Minister Truss and senior members of her government have also taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

House of Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, was the first to pledge he would “bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors,” followed by the longest-serving lawmakers and the prime minister.

Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the queen. The House of Commons held held a rare Saturday session so that lawmakers could pay tribute to the late monarch, according to the New York Times.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19, according to New York Times. The event, which would hold in Westminster Abbey, is expected to be attended by world leaders.

The remains of the late monarch are expected to lie in state for four days and mourners would be able to pay their respect. On Sunday, the Queen’s coffin would be taken from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh ahead of the state funeral.

Today Monday, the Queen’s coffin would be moved by procession to St Giles’ Cathedral, accompanied by the King and members of the royal family. Currently, the coffin is covered with the Royal Standard, with a wreath of flowers placed on top.

By Vincent Kubi