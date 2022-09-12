Rev. Stephen Wengam Takes Office As Assemblies of God General Superintendent

Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has officially taken office as the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

He took office together with the new Executive Presbytery (EP) Officers of Assemblies of God Ghana.

This follows a ceremony held at the Church Head Office in Accra, where the former EP Officers, led by Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso and the Transitional Committee Chairman, Rev. Charles Appiah Boachie, handed over to the new EP Officers.

The New EP Officers are: Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Godwin Tito Adjei, Assistant General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Ernest Birikorang, General Secretary and Rev. Dr. Simon Abu Baba, General Treasurer.

Mrs. Monica Wengam also took over the position of President of the Ministers’ Wives Association of Assemblies of God Ghana from Rev. Mrs. Gladys Frimpong Manso.

However, the Church is yet to offically organise an Induction Service for the new General Superintendent.

In a short address, Rev. Wengam called on pastors and members to remain loyal to the Lord and their calling as well as leadership of the church at all levels; and continue to invest in the growth of the church.

He assures the rank and file of providing visionary leadership anchored on integrity, dedication to duty, diligence and deep spirituality.

The General Superintendent thanked the former Executive Presbytery led by Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso for their sacrifices and services rendered to God and the church.

