I’ve Master Plan For Victory …Armstrong Declares

Armstrong Esaah, submitting his forms on Monday

A TOP contender for the Central Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary position, Armstrong Esaah, insists he has the wherewithal to help the party to amass more votes and retain political power in 2024.

According to him, the NPP’s desire to retain political power in 2024 would not be achieved on a silver platter; therefore the party urgently needs his exceptional leadership skills as secretary to be able to execute the important victory.

“Everything in this world is about leadership; so, leadership is the cause and every other thing is the effect,” Armstrong openly declared after submitting his forms to contest for the NPP Central Regional Secretary position on Monday.

Sounding very confident of victory in the upcoming party polls, he stated emphatically that, “Election 2024 is a call for result-oriented leadership and enhanced strategic planning backed by execution for the victory we all desire.

“The task ahead of us is arduous, and requires a regional scribe with the master plan, the winning attitude, and the implementation strategies to lead the party to break the eight,” adding that he is ready to lead the NPP to victory. Armstrong, who is a dyed-in-the-wool NPP member in the Central Region, having worked for the party since his school days, said he would champion unity and oneness as the party’s scribe to help make victory 2024 a reality.

“My goal is to work in tandem with other executives to put in place a fully functional, more effective, all-embracing, transparent and better working administration of the party in the region,” the NPP man indicated to journalists.

He added, “This drive is a significant conduit for the authority of governance to be renewed in the NPP to continue the transformation agenda. Our legacy stands a high risk of sudden death if the authority of governance is not renewed in the NPP.”

Armstrong, an indigene of Gomoa Eshiem in the Gomoa West Constituency of the Central Region, was followed by a sizable number of NPP delegates in the Central Region when he submitted his forms, a sign that he is adored by the NPP delegates.

Significantly, Armstrong has faithfully served the NPP in the Central Region in various positions from 1996 till date, including serving as the NPP Gomoa West Constituency Secretary. He also once served as UCC TESCON PRO and Secretary, respectively.

Armstrong once served as the Special Assistant of NPP guru, Kennedy Agyapong. He currently works as the Director of Corporate Affairs for the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS). He urged the NPP delegates to vote massively for him.

“I am convinced that the region will consider my vast political experience, years of hard work and contribution, knowledge, skills and vision to endorse me to take up this important position as the party’s Central Regional Secretary,” he concluded.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi