I’ve Never Be Involved In Galamsey – Nzema East MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nzema East, Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, has denied any involvement in illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey.

According to her, no member of her family has ever received authorization from her or the Assembly to engage in unlawful mining anywhere in the Municipality.

Responding to media reports suggesting, among other things, that her family members were actively involved in galamsey in communities such as Akosonu, Amgbazie, Ahunyame, and Awukyire, all of which are located in the Nzema East Municipality, the MCE stated that the claims were unfounded and baseless.

“I want to state emphatically and without any equivocation or whatsoever that, I have never been involved in galamsey or related activities throughout my life be it in my private life or as an appointee of the Government of the Republic of Ghana presiding over the Nzema East Municipality,” she noted in a statement.

“It is equally worthy of mention that no member of my family has obtained any authorization or whatsoever from me or the Assembly to engage in illegal mining anywhere in the Municipality,” Elizabeth Amoah added.

She said her avowed stance and support for the Government’s fight against galamsey is well known throughout the Municipality, and asserted, “It is absolutely incorrect that I have family members involved in illegal mining. Any such claim, is at best, false and must be disregarded.”

The MCE also dismissed as false the claims of apparent antagonism and strained relations between herself and the chiefs in the municipality.

For her, this is a calculated allegation intended to undermine the “fruitful working relationship” she has built over the years with the chiefs and people of Nzema East.

“For the records, I have utmost respect for Nananom, the Queen mothers, elders and people of Nzema East and this is a fact, that has since been corroborated by the chiefs and all the paramountcies within my jurisdiction since the allegations surfaced,” she intimated.

The MCE contended that it is an undeniable fact that she has never declined an invitation to attend meetings and functions organized by chiefs, and that she has always made it a point to contribute to the success of every such function brought to her attention by traditional authorities.

“Indeed, on occasions that my schedule would not permit my presence, I make it a point to send delegations to represent me and do as I would have, if I were to be present myself,” she noted.

The MCE also stated that she has made it a policy to visit traditional rulers and their respective communities on a regular basis to interact with them and learn firsthand about the difficulties they face, as well as to seek methods that the Assembly might assist them with.

“The doors of the Assembly have at no point been shut on any traditional ruler as a result of my all-embracing style of leadership,” she said.

“I wish to state that I remain dedicated to serving and assisting the people under my jurisdiction to the best of my ability in order to ensure that the overriding vision of His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party for the good people of Nzema East is realized.

“I am therefore resolute in my efforts to improve the lots of chiefs and people of Nzema East and would not be perturbed by these unfounded allegations which for all intent and purposes are intended to undermine my efforts towards clamping down on illegal mining,” she asserted.

She therefore entreated all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard these baseless accusations and treat them with the contempt they rightfully deserve.

By Ernest Kofi Adu