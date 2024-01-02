WR NPP Vets 25 Aspirants For 9 Seats

Charles Bissue

All is set for the vetting of 25 aspirants who filed their nominations to contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the nine constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Western Region.

The vetting exercise is in accordance with the party’s constitution to ensure that candidates conform to basic constitutional requirements of the NPP.

The aspirants are expected to go through the vetting process in the region, scheduled between Wednesday January 3, and Friday, January 5, 2024.

The aspiring candidates, who would be cleared by the vetting committee would vie in the NPP’s January 27, 2024 parliamentary primaries in the nine constituencies in the region.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview, the Regional Secretary of the party, Okatekyie Amankwaa Afrifa said the vetting would be held at the Kingstel Hotel at Apollo near Takoradi from 10am each day.

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the aspirants in three constituencies including Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Ahanta West and Essikado-Ketan would be vetted.

In the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, the incumbent MP, George Mireku Duker and two other aspirants, Gordon Opoku Boateng and Francis Ellison would go through the vetting.

In the Ahanta West constituency, the incumbent, Kojo Kum who is unwell did not file. However, four party members who filed their nominations are expected to go through the vetting process. They include the District Chief Executive, John Agyare, Francis Eric Pobee, Benedict Appau and John Kwesi Yankey

In Essikado-Ketan, three aspirants including Charles Bissue, Anna Horma Akaisie Mieza and Giovanni Nana Osei Tutu Agyeman would be vetted.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, two aspirants in the Kwesimintsim Constituency will be vetted. They include the incumbent, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, and Dr. Yaa Pokua Baiden.

After that, the two aspirants in Effia-Joseph Cudjoe, the incumbent, and Lawyer Isaac Boamah Nyarko will also go through the vetting process.

The aspirants in the Takoradi constituency including the incumbent MP, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Frederick Sam Incoom and Richard Essuman Addison as well as those who filed in the Sekondi constituency—Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the incumbent and Benjamin Paa Kwesi Moses, would also be vetted on Thursday.

On Friday, January, 5 2024, the aspirants in the Mpohor and Shama constituencies would go through the vetting process. In Mpohor, the aspirants include John Aboah Sane, the incumbent, Alex Kofi Agyekum, former MP for the area and Philip Asirifi Cobbinah.

In Shama, the incumbent MP, Samuel Ericson Abekah, Joseph Amoah and Isaac Kwamena Afful filed their nominations.

The Regional Secretary of the NPP added that members of the Regional Executive Committee and the various Constituency Executive Committees are to be present as observers during the vetting sessions.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi