I’ve No Intention To Contest Nana – Says Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko

FORMER ENERGY Minister, Boakye Agyarko has dismissed media report suggesting that he intends to contest President Nana Akufo-Addo in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer race ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

According to him, he has no intention whatsoever to contest the President who appointed him as Energy Minister.

“The story with the headline ”Boakye Agyarko To Contest Akufo Addo Ahead Of 2020′,” he said, “is a complete fabrication by some faceless persons for mischievous purposes.”

He noted in a statement issued by his office that the story should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

He said “let me state without equivocation or the fear of contradiction that this is the product of an over heated imagination in their continued orchestration to tarnish my image.”

The story he described as “fake news” was published on http://www.ghanacrusader.com with an election poster artwork.

BY Melvin Tarlue