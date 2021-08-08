I’ve Regretted Going To Date Rush For Ali – Shemima

Adorable girlfriend of Ali of Date Rush fame, Shemima is regretting going public to seek for love.

She indicates she has regretted joining the reality show in her quest to seek true love.

According to Shemima, Ali who is a budding actor has been receiving messages from a lot of ladies and that is seriously affecting their relationship.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, Shemima revealed she is currently having issues with Ali and they would have to settle it in order to rekindle their bond.

Shemima stressed, going to Date Rush was a big mistake because she is gradually losing interest in Ali.

“I have not left him but we have been fighting… at this point I have regretted going on Date Rush because there is too many women around him (Ali). A lot of the ladies are praying our relationship doesn’t work,” she said.

The pair met on Date Rush after the 26-year-old curvaceous young lady, who broke the internet with an appearance on TV3’s love reality show, picked Ali as her date with the hope that they might be able to build a relationship together. But it appears things are not working the way she wanted.