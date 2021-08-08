What's New

Kwami Sefa Kayi Dominates Social Media Trends Over NPA Job

August 8, 2021

Report that celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi has been appointed a board member of National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been trending since photos of his swearing-in on Friday hit social media.

The host of Peacefm flagship programme, Kokrokoo is not only one of the country’s fine journalists but also served in some capacities in the public interest in the past.

In 2020 he was among a number of showbiz personalities who the Ministry of Education (MOE) through the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) unveiled as ambassadors for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

They used their influence in society to help promote TVET and make it more attractive to the youth.
As a new member of the board of the NPA, he is among other objectives expected to protect the interests of consumers and Petroleum Service Providers alike.

But why is he trending over the new appointment? It is because the appointment has attracted diverse reactions from the public.
