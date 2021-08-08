Kwami Sefa Kayi Dominates Social Media Trends Over NPA Job

Report that celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi has been appointed a board member of National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been trending since photos of his swearing-in on Friday hit social media.

The host of Peacefm flagship programme, Kokrokoo is not only one of the country’s fine journalists but also served in some capacities in the public interest in the past.

In 2020 he was among a number of showbiz personalities who the Ministry of Education (MOE) through the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) unveiled as ambassadors for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

They used their influence in society to help promote TVET and make it more attractive to the youth.

As a new member of the board of the NPA, he is among other objectives expected to protect the interests of consumers and Petroleum Service Providers alike.

But why is he trending over the new appointment? It is because the appointment has attracted diverse reactions from the public.

Here are some reactions from Twitter users:

NDC is crying bcos Kwame Sefa Kayi is appointed a board member of NPA,na Randy Abbey koraaa se na he be dep chief of staff for Mahama…..Kwasi Pratt koraa se Mahama appointed am to be on National Media Commission…NDCFUO ohh daabi — Nana Ansah Obofour (@NanaAnsahObofou) August 6, 2021

Kwame Sefa Kayi is one of the Top 5 most objective and neutral journalists in this country, and its not as if he doesn't qualify for the role; Competence and Academically Wei deɛ ashi mo deɛ 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sir Cley (@Quamenna) August 6, 2021

Why not KWAME SEFA KAYI? pic.twitter.com/Lsm7kiAJVG — Ayawaso Chief Whip🌹🌹 (@AyeBoafo6) August 7, 2021

You are calling for All Inclusive Gov't: Now they Appoint Kwame Sefa Kayi…you say Political Bootlickers Reward.- GH kraa..what!!! pic.twitter.com/XIQi8RPEII — KayjnrBa🇬🇭♚ (@Edkay1Edkay) August 7, 2021

Kwame Sefa Kayi is a Ghanaian and thus has the right to serve his country. And in any case, has he ever said he is neutral when it comes to NDC/NPP matters. The man hasn't said he is neutral, so whats up, lol pic.twitter.com/YlNS62LNb3 — Kwame Listowel🇬🇭 (@mrricogh) August 7, 2021

Things are clear now, Kwame Sefa Kayi is an NPP member. — Celebrities Videos (@CelebritiesVid4) August 7, 2021