Mzvee’s Spotify Billboard Lights Up Times Square

Ghanaian Afropop songstress, Mzvee is the center of attention in the streets of New York as her latest billboard lights up the environs of Times Square, the major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment center, and neighborhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City.

The songstress who is born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, has been featured on the Faces of Afrobeats Billboard by Spotify in Times Square.

It is the first time DGN has spotted Mzvee on a Spotify billboard.

In May 2021, she released her single titled Vanity, featuring Kelvyn Boy, which is now available on the Faces of Afrobeats Playlist on Spotify.

The feature is part of creative content developed by Spotify to give exposure to Afrobeats talents such as Mzvee.