NLC Secures Injuction Against UTAG Strike

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an interlocutory injunction to compel the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to call off their strike.

The injunction from the labour Court 1 on Friday, August 6, 2021, ordered all members of the Association to immediately return to work.

According to the injunction granted by Justice Frank Aboadwe Rockson, “the respondents herein, whether by itself, its Executives, officers, members, agents, servants, employers or other persons are restrained from proceeding with its intended strike action…,” portions of the injunction read.

UTAG members are on strike demanding that the government restores the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The strike has led to the cancellation of end of semester examinations by some University authorities.