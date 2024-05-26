I’ve Video Evidence Of Ato Forson Begging For Charges To Be Dropped- AG

Godfred Yeboah Dame and Cassiel Ato Forson

In a shocking development, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has revealed that he is in possession of video evidence of the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, pleading with him to discontinue the prosecution against him.

This revelation comes amid ongoing allegations that Dame had attempted to coerce an accused person in the ongoing trial of Dr. Ato Forson, businessman Richard Jakpa, and one other.

In a statement, the Office of the Attorney General flatly denied the testimony of the third accused, Richard Jakpa, a former aide to National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah who had claimed that Dame had tried to collude with him to make a case against the Minority Leader.

The statement countered Jakpa’s claims, stating that it was rather the third accused who had engaged the state prosecutor and proposed plea bargaining or plea negotiations.

The Attorney General’s office emphasized that while the law allows for plea bargaining, Dame has never engaged Jakpa for such a deal.

However, the statement went on to reveal a startling twist, stating that the Attorney General has video evidence of Dr. Ato Forson, the first accused, coming to meet him and plead for the discontinuation of the prosecution.

The Attorney General has refused to heed these pleas.

The ongoing trial involves allegations of wilfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health.

Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister for Finance, Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, and Richard Jakpa, a private businessman, have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case has taken a dramatic turn, with the Attorney General now claiming to possess video evidence that could potentially undermine the defense of the Minority Leader.

This development is sure to have far-reaching implications as the trial continues to unfold.

Find copy of the statement attached

By Vincent Kubi