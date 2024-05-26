Actor Lilwin Attends Movie Premiere Hours After Accident

Renowned Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, attended the premiere of his movie, “A Country Called Ghana,” on Saturday night, just hours after being involved in a vehicle accident.

Multiple videos from the movie premiere captured Lilwin being ushered into the venue at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a plaster on his forehead, suggesting the severity of the injury he suffered from the accident.

Reports indicate that he had undergone surgery after the accident and was deemed well enough to attend the ceremony.

The accident occurred on Saturday in Amokom, a suburb of the Kumasi Metropolis, when Lilwin’s Benz car collided with another vehicle while he was on his way to a funeral.

Social media videos captured the aftermath, showing onlookers assisting him from his branded Mercedes Benz and transferring him into another vehicle.

The front bumper of his Mercedes Benz was severely damaged.

Despite the ordeal, Lilwin’s presence at the premiere was a clear indication of his resilience and dedication to his job.