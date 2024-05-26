KK Fosu & Bless In Critical Condition After Car Accident

KK Fosu

Renowned highlife musicians KK Fosu and Bless are currently battling for their lives following a near-fatal auto crash.

The incident occurred on the Accra-Apam highway as the duo were travelling to Apam to perform at a wedding ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024.

KK Fosu, known for his numerous hits, was accompanied by his colleague Bless, famed for the song “Cho Cho Mu Chu.”

According to earlier reports, the two musicians were in critical condition and were being transferred from a health facility in the Central Region to a hospital in Accra.

One of them allegedly suffered a broken leg.