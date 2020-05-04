What's New

Ivory Coast Sends Prime Minister To France For Treatment

May 4, 2020

Amadou Gon Coulibaly

Ivory Coast has evacuated its Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, to France for medical check-up.

The Presidency in Abidjan on Sunday, May 3, released a statement, announcing the development.

According to Reuters News Agency, the Prime Minister, aged 61, went into self-quarantine in March because of possible exposure to coronavirus (Covid-19) .

Mr Coulibaly is the ruling RHDP’s presidential candidate for upcoming October’s presidential election.

Over 1,300 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Ivory Coast.

By Melvin Tarlue

