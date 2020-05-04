UK Showbiz Stalwart, Sue Bruce-Smith Dead

Sue Bruce-Smith

Film4’s Deputy Director and a Stalwart of the UK entertainment industry, Sue Bruce-Smith, has died.

Reports say she passed on at age 62 after suffering from cancer.

The media executive was reportedly diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

She had been receiving treatment for the disease.

According to a report by Deadline, she died while receiving treatment at home in Dublin with the support of her family.

She died Saturday morning, report says.

She began her career in 1985 at UK distributor and producer Palace Pictures.

Palace Pictures is considered a key incubator for the UK entertainment industry, working on titles including Absolute Beginners, The Company Of Wolves and Scandal.

In 1989 she moved to the BFI where she stayed for four years before joining BBC Films.

In 1997 she began a 20-year affiliation with UK funder Film4, initially leading the sales team on a slate that featured East Is East and Sexy Beast.

Relocating to Dublin in 2001, she worked at independent production company LittleBird, before rejoining the relaunched Film4 in 2004 under Tessa Ross as Head of Commercial Development, working on a slate that included Slumdog Millionaire, Hunger, Iron Lady, The Selfish Giant, In Bruges, ’71, Room and Carol. She most recently held the post of Deputy Director at the UK funder, working with Director Daniel Battsek.

By Melvin Tarlue