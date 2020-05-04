Davido Announces Collabo With Nicki Minaj



Davido and Nicki Minaj

Nigerian singer, Davido, has announced yet another international collaboration with American rapper Nicki Minaj.

The afropop star is known for executing international collaborations succesfuly having featured the likes of Meek Mill, Ray Shremmud, Yung Thug, Popcaan, Wale and most recently Chris Brown.

The BET award winner made the announcement via Twitter yesterday May 2.

He said “OBO X NICKI MINAJ 🔥🔥🔥 prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄”

Davido

✔

@davido

OBO X NICKI MINAJ 🔥🔥🔥 prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄

74.9K

10:58 PM – May 2, 2020

This single will hopefully be on David’s upcoming album ‘A Better Time.’

By Melvin Tarlue