Jackline Mensah Takes Over Spotify’s Instagram At Afronation 2022

Tiktok sensation, Jackline Mensah took over Spotify Africa’s Instagram live streams at this year’s Afronation concert in Accra Ghana.

She arguably becomes the first Ghanaian Tiktok goddess to take over a Spotify platform at Afronation.

“@jackline_mensah will be bringing the heat today and tomorrow, with a special IG takeover live from @afronation.africa 🤌 🔥 Follow us on stories & join in on the fun. #ANG2022 #SpotifyxAfroNation,” Spotify Africa wrote when it announced the takeover.

This was a few hours to the first day of the Afronation concert which took place on Thursday at the Marine Drive behind Independence Square in Accra. There were performances from Meek Mill, Tiwa Savage, Gyakie and a host of other artistes.

Jackline captured live scenes from Spotify’s stand at the event’s grounds as well as streamed reactions to artistes’ performances among others.

Spotify is currently the world’s most popular global audio streaming subscription service. It is available in African countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda among others.

The platform offers a world-class audio listening and music discovery experience to listeners.

Spotify has uniquely tailored its music experience for Africa, expertly curated and updated regularly with more than 100 playlists across some of the most popular genres in the continent.

Its partnership with Afronation Africa at this year’s concert demonstrates how important Spotify is for African music.

During the takeover, Jackline showed how much fun she had with Spotify at Afronation 2022.