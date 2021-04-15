Jail Breaker Arrested At Akumadan

A 26-year-old farmer of Akumadan, Sumailla Dauda, has been charged by the police for attempting to break jail at Akumadan Police Cells of the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

Sumalia was arrested and remanded into police custody at the Kinkansi Police Station last Month for causing harm and disturbing public peace.

Akumadan District Police Commander, Superintendent Bernard Twum-Barimah, confirmed the incident in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Akumadan on Thursday.

He said Sumalia was granted bail on a charge of causing harm and disturbing public peace, but could not meet the bail terms and was put in Police Cell at Kinkansi.

Sumalia was always fighting with other suspects in the cells and was later transferred to Akumadan District Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service where he attempted to escape, he said.

Supt. Twum- Barimah stated that during his detention at Akumadan cells, suspect attempted to break lawful custody by using the handle of a bucket placed at the cells to collect human excreta and urine of the suspects.

Sumalia used the bucket handle to create holes on the wall of the cells to enable him to escape, he said, adding that, other suspects at the cell who were not in agreement of what he was doing, however informed the station officer on duty about the conduct of their colleague.

He said Sumalia was currently remanded into prison custody by the Akomanda Magistrate Court to re-appear before it for commencement of the case.

GNA