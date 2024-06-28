Jakpa Admits Pocketing $700k Against Agreement Of $230k In Ambulance Deal

In a startling revelation during cross-examination by the Attorney-General where the third accused person in the ongoing ambulance trial, Richard Jakpa confessed to pocketing a staggering 28.7% of the €2.3 million paid to Big Sea under the ambulance contract, amounting to a whopping €700,000.

This admission came to light amidst probing questions regarding his financial dealings linked to the unlawful transaction.

The Attorney-General presented evidence from the Agency Agreement between Jakpa and Big Sea, establishing that Jakpa was entitled to only 10% (€230,000) of the total amount disbursed under the ambulance contract. Jakpa acknowledged this disparity in court, shedding light on the fiscal misappropriation at play.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, the prosecution led by the Attorney-General himself, Godfred Yeboah Dame, alongside Deputy AG, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, continued the cross-examination of Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ambulance trial, unearthing significant details as follows:

The court overruled objections raised by Jakpa’s and Ato Forson’s legal representatives against admitting damning military records of Jakpa into evidence. These records, which included Jakpa’s dismissal letters, were deemed pertinent to establishing Jakpa’s credibility or lack thereof.

Jakpa, reading from the records, acknowledged his unsatisfactory service in the military characterized by fraudulent conduct, abrasiveness, and general indiscipline.

The records highlighted Jakpa’s unsuitability for a military career due to conduct incompatible with the standards of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

It was confirmed in court that the Ambulance Contract between Big Sea and the Government of Ghana, constituting an international business deal, lacked parliamentary approval, contravening Article 181(5) of the Constitution.

Citing legal precedents such as Faroe Atlantic v AG and Waterville/Woyome cases, the prosecution emphasized the unconstitutional nature of payments under unauthorized contracts.

Documentary evidence submitted by Jakpa revealed that Big Sea obtained registration for ambulance conversion in April 2015, postdating the signing of the contract in 2012 and the vehicle supply in 2014. This discrepancy raised concerns about the company’s authorization status for ambulance conversions during the procurement process.

Amidst these revelations and legal intricacies, the courtroom proceedings unfolded with mounting scrutiny on Jakpa’s actions and the complexities surrounding the ambulance contract, underscoring the high-stakes nature of the ongoing trial.

By Vincent Kubi