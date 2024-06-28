Power Of The Fist- Freezy Macbones Vs Ibrahim Labaran

All is set for the much anticipated fight between Seth Gyimah A.K.A Freezy Macbones and Ibrahim Labaran at the Bukom boxing Arena on 29th June,2024.

A fight dubbed ‘The power of the fist is expected to attract boxing fans from every nook and cranny of Ghana on Saturday.

As part of the build up to the fight, Freezy Macbones has expressed his optimism in an exclusive interview with Ben Osei Bonsu on SportsExtra on GuideRadio91.5Fm.

“I am going to beat him, in fact it will be a knockout.

Even though I don’t know much about Ibrahim Labaran , but I watched some videos of him on YouTube, but it will be a funny night and I’m gonna win trust me”

Freezy Macbones with a professional boxing career spanning of over 6years fought 3times and won all with 2KO.

The 33year old light heavyweight boxer has suffered his first defeat to a Senegalese boxer during the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers in August 2023 in Dakar Senegal.

His opponent Ibrahim Labaran is equally not a novice in the Ghanaian boxer fraternity, he also fought 23times, recording 15wins with 13knockout(ko) and losing 8. Labaran’s impressive boxing stats will speak when he faces Freezy Macbones on Saturday night at the Bukom boxing arena in Accra.

Freezy Macbones has also confirmed his readiness on GuideRadio91.5FM, Freezy said “ I’m very ready for the fight, I will surely knock him down.

I don’t see anybody in light-heavyweight in Ghana that can beat me. I repeat nobody can beat me in that division in Ghana. Moreover I’m an international boxer, so when I’m fighting everyone pays attention to watch me, People like Anthony Joshua , promoter Eddie Hearn, Mayweather etc”

Freezy Macbones vs Ibrahim Laraban promises be an exhilarating fight as the two seasoned boxers get to exhibit their punching prowess. Boxing enthusiasts in Accra and beyond are eagerly waiting for a boxing bout that will not just produce a winner but could also have a tremendous impact on the boxing careers of the two boxers.

BY: FRANCIS AGBETSISE