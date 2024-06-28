Babayara And Accra Sports Stadia To Get Pitch Covers- Bawa Majeed

The Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, Bawa Majeed has indicated that the authority is working assiduously to procure pitch covers for two of nation’s biggest sports facilities, Babayara and Accra sports stadia.

Speaking on SportsExtra on GuideRadio91.5, Bawa Majeed said

“As a National sports authority,we are going through procurement process to get pitch cover for our major sports facilities. We’re talking to experts on what to do to get our pitches covered, the cover is very expensive but we will surely do it, because we’re determined to fix all our major sports facilities especially Babayara and Accra sports stadia and trust me we will surely fix them for sports development”

Babayara and Accra sports stadium are two of the oldest sports stadia in Ghana but the facilities do not meet the current CAF and FIFA standards for a international football matches because of inadequate maintenance but the National sports authority headed by Dodzi Numekevor and deputy Bawa Majeed are optimistic of changing the narrative for better.

As the clock ticks and days go by Ghana is getting closer to the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in September this year and these venues must be ready for use.

BY: FRANCIS AGBETSISE.