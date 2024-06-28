Susu Manager Caged For Assaulting Worker Over GHC90

The Police on June 26 2024 arraigned an accused person, Ayivor Elikplim, who was arrested on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, for assaulting a female colleague at a financial institution (Multi Credit Savings and Loan) at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The suspect pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

He was remanded into police custody to re-appear on June 28 2024 for sentencing.

Ayivor Elikplim appeared before the Nkawkaw District Court but the sentencing has been deferred to Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

A video of him this week went viral when he was spotted physically assaulting a female employee.

In the footage, the furious businessman is seen violently hitting the female worker, as if he were in a fight with another man.

Disturbingly, despite the office being crowded with people, few intervened to stop the assault, although some were recording the incident.

The video has since sparked outrage online, with many demanding the man’s arrest or even suggesting he be beaten to teach him a lesson.

