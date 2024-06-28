Prosecution Calls For Stringent Sentence For Hajia4Reall

The U.S. state prosecutor in the fraud case against Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall has called for severe punishment to serve as a deterrent to others and to underscore the gravity of her offence.

In a court document in circulation, the prosecution detailed Hajia4Reall’s involvement in laundering over $2 million through various scams, impacting more than 40 victims over six years.

The prosecution highlighted that Hajia4Reall’s fraudulent schemes included romance scams, gold scams, and extensive money laundering operations.

Between 2013 and 2019, she allegedly accumulated significant sums from her victims, which she then laundered through multiple bank accounts in the Bronx, New York.

These accounts were reportedly linked to a beauty supply store, aiding her in concealing the illicit funds.

Hajia4Reall’s activities were characterized as part of a broader criminal conspiracy originating from Ghana, specifically targeting Americans.

The state prosecutor emphasized that despite her cooperation during the trial, her extensive involvement in defrauding numerous elderly men through romance scams was irrefutable.

The prosecution stressed the necessity of a stringent sentence to deter similar criminal behaviour, protect the public, and provide effective corrective measures. They argued that Hajia4Reall’s actions were not isolated incidents but part of a sustained pattern of criminal choices aimed at evading the law.

“In determining an appropriate sentence, the statute mandates that judges impose a penalty sufficient to reflect the seriousness of the offence, uphold respect for the law, and ensure just punishment,” the court document stated.