Afia Schwarzenegger Chases Prof. Naana Jane Over Free SHS Claim

Afia Schwarzenegger, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has publicly criticized National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for her statement regarding the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.

In a video shared by Afia, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang claimed, “I want you all to understand that when we talk about Free SHS, we [NDC] started it.”

Afia Schwarzenegger took issue with this statement, arguing that the Free SHS policy was solely the initiative of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Akufo-Addo, who implemented it.

She contended that the assertions made by NDC members, including Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, were misleading and intended to deceive the public as part of their electoral campaign strategy.

“Liar to liar,” Afia exclaimed in reaction to the video, accusing the NDC of fabricating their involvement in the Free SHS policy to garner votes ahead of the general elections.