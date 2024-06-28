Dr. Likee Made $20,000 From His First YouTube Earnings

Dr Likee

Comic actor Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer, has revealed that his first earnings from YouTube skits amounted to $20,000, a significant milestone achieved with the support of fellow YouTuber Wode Maya.

In an interview on Emelia Brobbey’s Okukuseku show, Dr Likee recounted the moment he discovered his YouTube earnings.

He detailed how Wode Maya advised him to check his balance and withdraw the money from the bank.

At the ATM, Dr Likee was astonished as the machine continued to dispense dollars, making him nervous about a potential error or being accused of fraud due to the large sum from an account that was initially almost empty.

However, a bank teller reassured him that the transaction was legitimate. Dr. Likee immediately called Wode Maya to confirm the authenticity of the funds. Wode Maya encouraged him to leverage the platform effectively and continue producing engaging content.

Overwhelmed by the experience, Dr. Likee said he hid the money when he returned home and did not spend it until some time later. Currently, Dr Likee expressed pride in becoming one of the top earners from YouTube in Ghana.

His journey highlights the potential of YouTube as a platform for content creators to achieve financial success.

-Adomonline