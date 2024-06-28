Court Grants Mohbad’s Family Permission For Second Autopsy

Mohbad

The Ikorodu Magistrate in Lagos State has granted the family of the late singer Mohbad permission to conduct a second autopsy.

This decision comes after the family expressed dissatisfaction with the initial autopsy results, which were deemed inconclusive.

Mohbad, a 27-year-old singer, died under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day.

Following widespread calls from Nigerians to ascertain the cause of his death, his body was exhumed on September 21, 2023, for an autopsy by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

However, the family rejected the results of the initial autopsy, citing its failure to reveal the cause of death.

They appealed to the presiding magistrate of the coroner’s inquest to ensure that an independent toxicology report is submitted to the court before the final report is submitted to the authorities.

During a hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the Ikorodu Magistrate’s Court granted Mohbad’s family and their legal representatives permission to conduct a second autopsy.

The court’s decision aims to provide the family with clarity and answers regarding the singer’s untimely death.