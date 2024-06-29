Ghanaian Socialite Hajia4Reall Sentenced To One Year And A Day In US Jail For Romance Scam

Ghanaian socialite and singer Hajia4Reall has been handed a one-year and a day jail term in the United States for her involvement in a romance scam.

The sentence was delivered on Friday, June 28, 2024, following a trial that spanned more than a year.

Hajia4Reall, whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage, was arrested in the United Kingdom on Novembe r 11, 2022, after attending the Ghana Music Awards UK.

She was subsequently extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.

The charges against Hajia4Reall were related to her alleged involvement in a series of romance scams and other fraudulent activities, which amounted to over $2 million.

In February 2024, she pleaded guilty to the charges and initially faced a potential five-year sentence.

However, the court ultimately decided on a more lenient sentence of one year and a day.

This case has drawn significant attention both in Ghana and internationally, highlighting the global reach and impact of online romance scams.

Hajia4Reall’s sentencing marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to combat such fraudulent activities.