Jakpa Dismissal Letter Admitted As Evidence In Ambulance Trial

Deputy Attorney General (AG), Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, presented the dismissal letter of Richard Jakpa from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as a critical piece of evidence on Thursday, June 27 in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

Despite stout objections from the defense team, the judge ultimately admitted the document into evidence.

The prosecution contended that Jakpa’s dismissal letter was vital for establishing his character and shedding light on his involvement in the ambulance procurement process. The document outlined various grounds for Jakpa’s termination, including allegations of misconduct and breaches of military regulations.

Deputy AG Tuah-Yeboah underscored the significance of Jakpa’s dismissal in contextualizing his role in the procurement case, suggesting that it indicated a pattern of behavior pivotal to understanding the broader implications of the accusations leveled against him.

On the other hand, Defense Attorneys vehemently objected to the admission of the dismissal letter, arguing that its inclusion was prejudicial and tangential to the core issues of the trial.

They posited that Jakpa’s past employment history should not influence the court’s judgment regarding the current charges, emphasizing that focus should be maintained on evidence directly linked to the ambulance case.

Amidst these contentious arguments, the judge deliberated on the matter after a brief recess and ruled to admit the dismissal letter into evidence while dismissing the defense’s objections.

Her decision hinged on legal provisions, namely, section 60 pertaining to personal knowledge and section 126 relating to official records.

Jakpa, however, expressed surprise regarding the attachment labeled “Release from service for unsatisfactory conduct,” stating that he was unfamiliar with its contents.

The introduction of Jakpa’s dismissal letter as evidence has set the stage for further scrutiny of his actions and credibility within the ambulance procurement trial, as both sides gear up to present their cases in this high-stakes legal battle.

By Vincent Kubi