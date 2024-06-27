Jakpa Military Dismissal Blows His Cover … Sacked For Unsatisfactory Conduct And Fraudulent Behaviour

In a shocking details about dismissal of Richard Jakpa, the third accused persons in the infamous ambulance trial have started pouring out from the court following news of him being dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces.

Per document submitted to the court as exhibit, the GAF took a decisive action by dismissing officer Jakpa due to his inadequate performance, consistent fraudulent behaviour, and overall unsatisfactory conduct during his service with the Armed Forces.

Jakpa was reportedly commissioned into the Armour Corps as a Regular Officer on 21 August 1998.

However, despite being expected to reach the rank of Captain in 2002 and a Major in 2007, he continuously failed to meet the required standards, falling behind his peers in rank progression. Furthermore, his service tenure was marred by repeated instances of fraudulent conduct, abrasiveness, and a general lack of discipline.

In addition to his subpar performance, Lt. R Jakpa (GH/2899) accrued substantial debts to various individuals and institutions over time. Notably, there was a case where he owed the Recce Regt PRI $300, which he was unable to settle unless deductions were made from his salary with proper authorization.

Throughout his career, Lt. R Jakpa was said to had demonstrated behaviors that were incongruent with the values upheld by the Ghana Armed Forces. Reports from his Commanding Officers consistently highlighted his unsuitability for continued service, citing his detrimental impact on both the institution and himself.

A special report submitted in May 2004 suggested that he had reached his limit, with subsequent reports describing his conduct as shameful and regrettable.

Given his track record and the potential risks associated with his further retention in the Armed Forces, it was decided that Lt. R Jakpa should be immediately released from service. The directive for his dismissal, based on unsatisfactory conduct as per the Armed Forces Regulations, Volume 1 (Admin), came as a necessary step to protect the integrity of the armed services and ensure discipline within the ranks.

The decision to dismiss Officer Richard Jakpa reflected the commitment of the Ghana Armed Forces to upholding high standards of professionalism and conduct among its personnel.

This action was said to serve as a reminder that accountability and adherence to military regulations are paramount within the institution.

By Vincent Kubi