Govt Doubles LEAP Cash To Beneficiaries

Dakoa Newman

Government through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has made a significant stride in enhancing social welfare by announcing a doubling of cash grants for households benefiting from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme.

This move comes after a previous 100% increase in June 2023.

The government’s decision to double the financial support provided to LEAP beneficiary households underscores its dedication to poverty alleviation and improving the standard of living for the country’s most marginalized citizens.

Previous Grant Amounts:

– One-Member Household: GH¢64.00

– Two-Member Households: GH¢76.00

– Three-Member Households: GHC88.00

– Four and above Member Households: GHC106.00

Revised Grant Amounts:

– One-Member Household: GHC256.00

– Two-Member Households: GHC304.00

– Three-Member Households: GHC352.00

– Four-Member Households: GHC424.00

In line with this increase, a statement issued by the sector minister, Dakoa Newman said the Government has disbursed over GHC103 million to cater for the additional support extended to 324,073 beneficiary households enrolled in the LEAP program.

Households enrolled in the program will now receive double their previous cash grants, thereby significantly increasing financial assistance to these families.

The revised grant amounts will come into effect immediately, ensuring that the impact of the increased funds is felt without delay.

This boost in funding is expected to provide essential relief and vital support to thousands of families nationwide, enabling them to better meet their basic needs and invest in their future well-being.

The ultimate goal of the LEAP Program is to reduce poverty, smoothen consumption, and promote human capital development among extremely poor and vulnerable households in Ghana.

The next cycle of LEAP cash grant payment is scheduled to commence on Monday, 1st July 2024, across the country.

The Ministry expresses gratitude to partner organizations such as the World Bank, World Food Programme, and Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office for their ongoing support of the LEAP Program

By Vincent Kubi