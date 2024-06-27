Blows At Suhum Govt Hospital Over Miner’s Death

A chaotic scene erupted at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region on Wednesday evening, where a deceased family members stormed the facility in a Rambo style to launch attack on the nurses on duty.

This followed the death of a 29-year-old miner driving from Accra to Anyinam who had an accident at Suhum Top Oil, on the Accra- Kumasi Highway stretch after crashing into a trailer.

The miner, Acyngritus Acquah, reportedly died at the Emergency Center over alleged negligent of the nurses on duty for refusing to attend to him on time and also delaying his referral to Koforidua Government Hospital due to his critical condition for further treatment.

The family and some friends of the deceased, when informed about the incident, rushed to the hospital to launch physical attacks on the nurses and also destroyed the sliding doors and windows of the Suhum Emergency Centre block.

The aggressive members also injured some of the nurses after subjecting them to severe beatings at the ward.

The melee took the intervention of the Police and some townfolks, who rushed to the facility to rescue the nurses and calm tempers down.

The deceased family accused the nurses of being negligent in attending to him, which led to his sudden death.

They were aggressively demanding to take the deceased body away but the Police managed to calm them down and convinced them to leave the facility yard.

The deceased body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the Police are also on guard at the hospital to protect the facility, as the Hospital Management are yet to speak on the matter.

-BY Daniel Bampoe