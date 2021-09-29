James Bond Film: No Time To Die For Global Cinemas On October 8

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, has received rave reviews from critics, according to the BBC.

The film premiered at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, following several delays prompted by the Covid pandemic.

In his five-star review of the film, Kevin Maher of The Times said: “It’s better than good. It’s magnificent.

“Craig is a towering charismatic presence from opening frame to closing shot, and he bows out in terrific, soulful, style.”

But while most critics were positive, some suggested the film did not quite justify its 163-minute running time.

This reviews round-up is spoiler free.

In his own five-star review, The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw described the film as an “epic barnstormer” which delivers “pathos, action, drama, camp comedy, heartbreak, macabre horror, and outrageously silly old-fashioned action”.

“It is of course a festival of absurdity and complication, a head-spinning world of giant plot mechanisms,” he said, but concluded the film as a whole is “very enjoyable and gleefully spectacular”.

No Time To Die will be released globally on October 8, an announcement on the film’s website said.

It had originally been due to hit screens in April 2020 but it was delayed due to Covid.

The film is the 25th instalment in the Bond franchise, and marks Daniel Craig’s final appearance as British secret service agent 007.

However it will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday September 30.