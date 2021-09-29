Actress Joke Silva Celebrates 40years In Movie Industry On 60th Birthday

Nigerian veteran actress, Joke Silva yesterday celebrated four decades of her existence on the screens alongside her 60th birthday.

“Numbers are very important to me, so this year, as I turn 60, I also mark forty years in the industry I love. #40at60. My biography of that title #40at60 is actually in the works. Psalm 100 (40+60) is on my lips today as I express my gratitude to God! Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs.

Know that the Lord is God…” It has been an incredible journey and I thank you all for your endless love,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday when she shared some incredible photos to mark her day.

The multiple award-winning actress has featured in over 100 productions since her career kicked off from stage according to Pulse Nigeria.

Joke landed her breakout role starring alongside Colin Firth and Nia Long in the British-Canadian film ‘The Secret Laughter of Women.’

In 2006 and 2008, the actress won the Best Actress in a Leading role and Best Actress in a Supporting role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). She has also received multiple recognitions for her contribution to arts and culture.

Silva is also one of the few veterans who made a successful transition to what has been described as the ‘new Nollywood.’