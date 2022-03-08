James Town Bullion Van Cop Was Shot by Policeman

It is emerging that the late Constable Emmanuel Osei who was shot in the head in James Town, an Accra neighbourhood a few months ago in the Bullion Van robbery incident was killed by a Police officer with the SWAT team.

This was revealed in an audio available to DGN Online.

The audio revealed some alarming information about the heist, as well as other thefts around the incident.

In the audio, recorded by a Police officer from Koforidua, name not yet available, he said the late Constable Emmanuel Osei’s killers are his fellow officers.

The two Police officers have been identified as personnel of the National SWAT team of the Ghana Police Service and an Instructor and armourer at Accra Police Depot.

In June 2021 the Police officer was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in an attack on a bullion van at Adedenpo near James Town in Accra.

According to the narrator, the eight police officers who were arrested on Monday and detained for their participation in the crime, are all from the same police depot.

They were arrested after the prime suspect, identified as Pablo; a member of the national SWAT team was arrested at his hideout by residents of James Town.

He was handed over to the police and tortured for two days before confessing.

The police officer mentioned the name of an instructor at the Accra Police depot, and went on to say they were the same folks that tried to rob another bullion van but failed.

He explained in the audio that fearing danger one of them rushed back to Accra Jamestown for protection but he was recognised by several residents in the neighbourhood as one of the bandits who assaulted the van on that day.

He said, “They raised an alert, unaware he was a cop.

He was taken to the Striking Force Unit and reportedly tortured for two days before admitting his guilt”.

The narrator continues that the suspect confessed to shooting Constable Emmanuel Osei in the head because he recognized and named him.

Meanwhile, the six other suspects arrested include the armourer at Accra Police depot, for which Pablo is currently receiving treatment at the Police hospital in Accra.

The Police as gathered will soon brief the media on the said incident as they have already announced.

– BY Daniel Bampoe