Kpando Gets Paramount Chief After 40-Year Stalemate

The New Akpini Paramount Chief, Okpkpewuokpe Togbega Dagadu IX

The Akpini Traditional Area which has for the past forty years been in disagreement over the legitimate occupant of the Paramount Stool has united to install a new Paramount Chief with the stool name; Okpkpewuokpe Togbega Dagadu IX.

The entire Akpini State came to a standstill with a traffic jam in Kpando due to the thousands of people that thronged the town. Some people had to be hospitalized after collapsing and being injured in a minor stampede.

The well-attended coronation saw all the disputing factions united in peace and in one purpose to redeem the glory of the Akpini Traditional Area which many refer to as Kpando; the host of the paramountcy and municipal capital. Akpini has three divisions, Gbordome; nine towns and host of the Kpando Zongo Community, Anyigbe; three towns and Atsiafume; three towns.

Unlike other traditional areas, the Paramountcy of the Akpini State; Kpando is made of the amalgamation of three centrally positioned towns from the three divisions. Thus, Gabi from Gbordome (the oldest division), Aloryi from Anyigbe, and Tsakpui from Atsiafume (youngest division).

Togbe Dake IV of Tsakpui-Deveme who explained the statehood clarified that “It is this creation of the paramountcy that has led to the erroneous description of Kpando as the Traditional area instead of Akpini. Kpando (three towns in one) is the seat of the state.”

He described the installation of the 36-year-old broadcast Journalist, Bernard Ablenyi-Buachi, now Togbega Dagadu IX as historic, considering the three divisions of the Akpini State, Gbordome, Anyigbe, and Atsiafume for the first time since 1983 (39 years) swore allegiance to their new Overlord.

This peaceful resolution was made possible by a three-member committee led by Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, Paramount Chief of Ziavi, Reverend Father Isaac Benuyenah, Parish Priest of St. Augustine Catholic Church Hohoe, and the secretary, Daniel Benedict Kosipa.

The newly enstooled Paramount Chief of the Akpini State Togbuiga Dagadu IX in his address called for peace and unity. According to him, without the concerted effort and collaboration of every citizen of Akpini, the development will elude them.

He acknowledged the weight of the responsibility laid on him and assured that he will work with everyone to lighten it and make more progress, since “the arms of one man cannot embrace the baobab tree.”

Togbega Dagadu recounted that their recent history may not be desirable but, “in the multiplicity of challenges, we have emerged stronger.”

Togbe Kwaku Ayim, Paramount Chief of Ziavi and the Reconciliation Committee Chairman commended the parties for giving peace and due process the chance. He stressed that all citizens must respect and support the stool because development is not a burden of the Paramount Chief alone, but all citizens. Similarly, the new Chief must be humble and respect his elders, colleague chiefs, and subjects.

Dr. Ernest Aculey Ansah, Founder of Akpini Elite Group lamented how the 4-decade-dispute had led to some adverse claims over some of its territories, underdevelopment, and lack of representation at the Regional and National House of Chiefs, where Akpini had a permanent seat.

Born on October 14, 1986, at Kpando, the new Paramount Chief is a reporter for the Business and Financial Times Newspaper and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).

He also works as a media liaison for the Kumasi Wood Cluster Association and runs a couple of online media platforms, including www.rawgist.com.

He has also worked with Ultimate FM, Luv FM, and Kapital radio, all in Kumasi. He is married with three children.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)