Jantong Chieftaincy Dispute: School, Health Center Closed Down

Dashie Jantong Primary school closed down

Schools and health centers in the Dashie Jantong community in the North East Gonja District has been closed down following the Chieftaincy dispute in the area.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that health workers and other workers have fled the community for fear of their lives.

Speaking to DGN Online, the District Chief Executive (DCE) Mohammed Musah, said “ I can say that no child has been to school and I wonder if tomorrow any child can go to school because even if they go they are going to study in fear.”

He appealed to the leaders to consider the future of the children and women and not resort to arms whenever there is a conflict.

He noted that the North East Gonja district is the poorest district amongst the regions of the north which needs urgent development.

“The district is the poorest in the regions of the north, we have a lot of developmental challenges which we need peace to develop the district.”

Meanwhile, women and children have fled the area to the neighboring community for fear of their lives.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 DGN Online broke the story of a chieftaincy dispute at Jantong in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah region which resulted in the killing of two persons.

Five other persons sustained gunshot wounds and are currently at the Tamale Teaching hospital receiving treatment.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicated that the Jantong community has two chiefs from the Jantong wura Haruna Yahaya gate and the Zakaria Sakara gate.

Reports also suggested that the chief from the Jantong wura Haruna passed on and that the gate wanted to enskin a successor of the gate but was disrupted by the Zakaria Sakara gate to prevent them from enskin the chief.

There has been a dispute between the Jantong wura Haruna Yahaya gate and the Zakaria Sakara gate over who is the rightful chief to occupy the skin in the community.

FROM Eric Kombat, Jantong