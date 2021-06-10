Japan Motors Supports ‘Make Accra Work’ Project

Executive Director of Japan Motors, Nouhad Kalmoni (2nd left) presenting the keys to the motorbikes to Henry Quartey, Chairperson, RCC

AS PART of efforts to support the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ project, automobile giants, Japan Motors, yesterday donated three AG Yamaha-125 motorbikes to the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC).

The motorbikes, which cost $4,000 each, are to help the security department of the GARCC in the discharge of its duties.

At a brief presentation ceremony at the GARCC office in Accra, Executive Director of Japan Motors, Nouhad Kalmoni noted that while everybody is trying to do their best to help the world in these pandemic times, his outfit also saw it as an opportunity to make a corporate donation to help the GARCC in their plan to make Accra work.

Recalling a request for pickups by the Chairman of the GARCC who is also the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Mr. Kalmoni said,

“He has to wait a little bit. Now Mr. President has an automobile assembly agenda so hopefully by the end of the year, we will start introducing our Navara pickups here and maybe we can talk about pickups for them,” he assured.

On his part, Henry Quartey stated that “these motorbikes have come in very handy,” especially as they are embarking on decongestion exercises and also ensuring that the sanitation situation in the city improves in the region.

He disclosed that the Regional Security Council has met and taken a decision which will soon announce modalities to ensure that all motorbikes are registered and their riders obeying strictly the road traffic regulations as motorists do.

While thanking Japan Motors for the gesture, Mr. Quartey asked for more.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio