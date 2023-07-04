Jay-Z’s Mother ‘Marries’ Lesbian Friend

Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter reportedly married her long-time girlfriend Roxanne Wilshire in Tribeca, New York City over the weekend.

The wedding is said to have been attended by Carter’s friends and family, including her son Jay-Z and his wife and fellow artist, Beyoncé, along with Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts.

According to Complex, the wedding reception didn’t conclude until around 1am on Sunday night (2 July).

Photos published by the Daily Mail showed Beyonce with her and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, dressed up as they walked into the exclusive New York venue Tribeca 360° with Knowles-Lawson.

Jay-Z first opened up about her mother coming out to him on his 2017 track, “Smile”. It was the first time either of them had publicly addressed her sexual orientation.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he rapped.

