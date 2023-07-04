Actor Harold Amenyah Talks About Having Threesome

Harold Amenyah and his wife

Actor Harold Amenyah has opened his marriage up to intruders following reports that he has expressed his readiness to have a threesome with his wife.

According to him, he has never done a threesome before and would love to try it.

In a discussion on GhOne TV, the actor, who got married months ago indicated that he is willing to do it if his wife will agree to it.

“I haven’t tried it before, but I am actually open to it,” he allegedly said. This was after the host of the show on Ghone TV raised a topic about threesomes.

Harold’s statement has since received a lot of attention, considering that he got married recently.

He tied the nuptial knot on April 1, 2023, with his fiancee in a simple but elegant traditional wedding, which made them the talk of the town. Some people believe his comment is a recipe for disaster.